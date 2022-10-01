Video: Poor defending from Alexander-Arnold leads to Brighton opener

Liverpool have fallen behind at Anfield to Brighton after an early Leandro Trossard goal.
The Reds are looking to kickstart their season today before a tough run of fixtures in the league but that has got off to a nightmare start.
The goal came after a Danny Welbeck back heel arrived at Trossard’s feet before the Belgian turned Alexander-Arnold with ease before finishing low past Alisson.
Liverpool will now have to break down the best defence in the league this season to get back into the match.
