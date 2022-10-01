Video: Poor defending from Alexander-Arnold leads to Brighton opener

Liverpool have fallen behind at Anfield to Brighton after an early Leandro Trossard goal.

The Reds are looking to kickstart their season today before a tough run of fixtures in the league but that has got off to a nightmare start.

The goal came after a Danny Welbeck back heel arrived at Trossard’s feet before the Belgian turned Alexander-Arnold with ease before finishing low past Alisson.

Liverpool will now have to break down the best defence in the league this season to get back into the match.

Liverpool 0x1 Brighton Leandro Trossard ?pic.twitter.com/mXCsvjTkYR — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 1, 2022

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 1 and NBC Sports