Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has been speaking to BT Sport before Saturday afternoon’s North London derby kicks off.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have travelled to the Emirates stadium to take on their cross-town rivals.

Not only is this fixture one to circle in the footballing calendar due to both sides’ hatred of each other, but this season, the tie will have added bite after both teams have started the new campaign in scintillating form.

Spurs remain unbeaten after seven games, with Arsenal sitting top of the table, just one point clear of champions Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering tie, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m (UK time), Son, when asked how he feels knowing his team has not beaten the Gunners at the Emirates for 12 years, admitted it irritates him and is consequently looking to bring an end to the stat.