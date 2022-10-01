(Video) Son Heung-min seeking revenge on Arsenal following brutal North London derby stat

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has been speaking to BT Sport before Saturday afternoon’s North London derby kicks off.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have travelled to the Emirates stadium to take on their cross-town rivals.

Not only is this fixture one to circle in the footballing calendar due to both sides’ hatred of each other, but this season, the tie will have added bite after both teams have started the new campaign in scintillating form.

MORE: Arsenal vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Zinchenko starts, Tierney dropped to bench

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit thinks Moyes will freeze out two big names from his squad
Liverpool tipped to hire Australian as Jurgen Klopp replacement
“If I stay here, perfect” – Guardiola opens up about his future at Man City

Spurs remain unbeaten after seven games, with Arsenal sitting top of the table, just one point clear of champions Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering tie, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m (UK time), Son, when asked how he feels knowing his team has not beaten the Gunners at the Emirates for 12 years, admitted it irritates him and is consequently looking to bring an end to the stat.

More Stories Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.