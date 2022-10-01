(Video) Trossard nets quick-fire brace as Brighton extend shock lead vs Liverpool

What on earth is going on with Liverpool?

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are a long way short of the force they have been in recent seasons.

Having won just two of their opening seven Premier League games so far this season, Saturday afternoon’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion provided Klopp’s side with a good opportunity to add three points to their underwhelming tally.

However, following a first-half masterclass from Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, Liverpool now find themselves two-nil down and with it all to do for the remainder of the game.

Trossard 2nd Goal pic.twitter.com/VTiWomr892 — Prem Goals (@PremierLeagueSZ) October 1, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports