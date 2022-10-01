(Video) Trossard nets quick-fire brace as Brighton extend shock lead vs Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

What on earth is going on with Liverpool?

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are a long way short of the force they have been in recent seasons.

Having won just two of their opening seven Premier League games so far this season, Saturday afternoon’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion provided Klopp’s side with a good opportunity to add three points to their underwhelming tally.

MORE: Maguire criticism has gone too far, but he does need a move and why Southgate doesn’t trust Alexander-Arnold

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Poor defending from Alexander-Arnold leads to Brighton opener
Liverpool vs Brighton team news: Thiago returns to starting lineup for the Reds
Video: Xhaka finishes off lovely team move to give Arsenal cushion in North London derby

However, following a first-half masterclass from Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, Liverpool now find themselves two-nil down and with it all to do for the remainder of the game.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.