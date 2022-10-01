Video: Trossard scores hat-trick against Liverpool in front of the Kop

Leandro Trossard is running riot at Anfield today as he has just completed his hat-trick in front of the Kop to draw Brighton level with Liverpool.  

The Belgian scored a brace in the first half to give Brighton a 2-0 lead but that was turned around by the home side in the second.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and an own goal from Adam Webster helped the Reds back in front but it is now level again after Trossard pounced on some terrible defending from Liverpool.

Footage Courtesy of NBC Sports and beIN Sports

