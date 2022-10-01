Video: West Ham’s Scamacca opens Premier League account with screamer

Gianluca Scamacca has put West Ham 1-0 up at the London Stadium after scoring a stunning goal against Wolves. 

The Italian was the Hammers’ big signing this summer but has been mostly restricted to matches in the Europa Conference League where he has been scoring goals.

The striker got a rare start in the Premier League today and has repaid that faith from Davis Moyes by scoring his first Premier League goal.

The ball dropped to Scamacca at the edge of the Wolves box before hitting it sweetly into the away side’s net.

