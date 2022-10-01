Video: Xhaka finishes off lovely team move to give Arsenal cushion in North London derby

Arsenal are purring at the Emirates Stadium as they find themselves 3-1 up against bitter rivals Tottenham.
The Gunners have been magnificent so far in the tie and have now pounced on a Spurs red card after Emerson Royal was sent off in the 62nd minute.
Five minutes later, Arsenal had their third of the game through Granit Xhaka, who finished off a lovely team move with a low finish past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.
Arsenal will go four points ahead of Man City with a win today and so far, it is looking very good.
3? – 1?
Granit Xhaka gives Arsenal a two-goal cushion with this beautifully worked goal… ? pic.twitter.com/quYCrBVxPK
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2022
Good first goal by PARTEY , (should he be allowed to play though as still under investigation ) amd then a great Pen by HK , A mess up by Lloris that a 7yr old shouldn’t make. Then red, that I’ve seen many worse tackles not even get a yellow for . After that it was bad . Conte we fans knew we need 3 midfielders , how come you didn’t