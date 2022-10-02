Brentford mock Manchester United with hilarious tweet

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United were 4-0 down against their bitter rivals Manchester City at half-time, and the Brentford Twitter admin saw it as an opportunity to mock Erik ten Hag’s side.

Brentford found themselves 4-0 up against Manchester United earlier in the season, with Manchester City in the same position during their game against their rivals.

Brentford saw this as an opportunity with a tweet mocking United, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gary Neville’s pre-Manchester Derby tweet has already aged spectacularly badly
Video: Haaland turns provider with brilliant assist for Foden as Man City race into 4-0 lead vs Man Utd
Video: Erling Haaland hits quickfire double to give Manchester City a three-goal lead

Naturally, the tweet from Brentford is already beginning to go viral.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.