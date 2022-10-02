Chelsea star has been assured by Graham Potter that he has a key role to play this season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been assured by Graham Potter that he has a key role to play for the club this season.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace where he established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

Since returning to Chelsea, Gallagher was in and out of the team under Thomas Tuchel, but he played a pivotal role in the game against former club Palace at the weekend.

Gallagher scored the winner in the last few minutes of the game, showing to new manager Potter what he can offer to Chelsea.

Now, Gallagher has revealed that Potter has ensured he will play a key role for Chelsea this season.

“He said I’ve got a really important role and I need to keep working hard, remembering who I am and what I am best at, and when given the chance to be as effective as I can be,” said Gallagher, as relayed by the Independent.

Gallagher spent the majority of his time with Crystal Palace playing in a midfield three, where he excelled.

If Potter opts to use a similar system for Chelsea this season, then Gallagher should be able to play a pivotal role in the side.