Erling Haaland claims former Manchester United man taught him how to head the ball

Erling Haaland has claimed that former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taught him how to head the ball so powerfully.

Haaland has developed into one of the most powerful strikers in world football despite being just 22 years old.

In the last few seasons, Haaland has used his towering height to his advantage, but his heading ability has taken a lot of work on the training ground.

Haaland has claimed that he has former Manchester United player and manager Solskjaer to thank for helping him develop his heading ability.

“When I was in my hometown club, Bruyne, I couldn’t head the ball. I wasn’t scared of it, but when you’re really new to something, you’re wondering how to do it. Then when I joined Molde with Ole, he was like “you cannot head, we have to start doing this,” said Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports.

With Manchester City facing Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, United fans will be hoping Haaland’s newfound ability to head the ball won’t be evident.

It’s hard to picture a world where Haaland has many weaknesses to his game, but that’s what made him the player he is today.

Working hard on the training ground to perfect his game – Haaland was extremely young when at Molde, so he was never going to be perfect.