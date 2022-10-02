Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Christopher Nkunku’s Chelsea medical and provides transfer update

Christopher Nkunku has had a medical with Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, whilst providing an exclusive update on the RB Leipzig star’s transfer situation.

The France international has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

Chelsea could do with a big signing up front, and Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Blues have also sent a proposal to the player, which he seems happy with.

It remains to be seen, however, if this will definitely end up being a done deal, with Romano insisting that there’s still a long way to go.

Chelsea and Leipzig still need to agree a deal, and it is not yet clear how much that might cost, but Romano believes the west London giants are currently leading the race for Nkunku’s signature in a deal in 2023.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Christopher Nkunku in the last 24-48 hours. It’s normal, he’s a top player, and some big clubs are involved, so what’s really going on?” Romano explained.

“From what I’m told, Nkunku has had a medical with Chelsea – it was not a personal medical, Chelsea staff were there, and it was for Chelsea Football Club.

"No comment", says Graham Potter about Christopher Nkunku medical tests with Chelsea. All parties wanted to keep the medical secret. ?? #CFC Chelsea will keep it quiet too, now waiting to reach full agreement with RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/nwJTw0Hrkp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2022

“This doesn’t mean it’s a done deal, the medical took place a few weeks ago, and Chelsea have sent a proposal to the player, which he’s happy with. But with RB Leipzig, there is still work to do on an agreement.

“I’m told that Chelsea will try to discuss a fee with Leipzig, before activating the clause in June 2023; so it’s possible they will discuss different price tag or payment terms. As of now, Chelsea are pushing and are leading the race, also on the player’s side.”