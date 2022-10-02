Indonesia football stadium disaster sees at least 174 dead and almost 200 more injured in stampede

At least 174 people have been killed in tragic scenes that unfolded in a football stadium in Indonesia last night.

A further 180 are reported to have been injured as thousands of fans rushed for the exits after riot police attacked pitch invaders with tear gas at the end of a game between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, according to the BBC.

Footage can be seen below, but please be warned that some viewers may find the scenes distressing…

BREAKING: At least 127 people killed, 180 injured in riot at football stadium in Indonesia, police say pic.twitter.com/WmuI67yJoi — BNO News (@BNONews) October 1, 2022

At least 127 people have died after clashes between supporters at a football match in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/Qzl96XoqrW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2022

The report explains that the stadium appeared to be overcrowded to begin with, and it was a pitch invasion at the end that really sparked these scenes of chaos.

It led to large numbers of fans rushing for the exits, with some being suffocated or crushed in the stampede.

It’s truly sad to wake up to this news, as people should never be risking their lives to go and watch the game we all love.

President Joko Widodo has called for all games in Indonesia to be postponed while an investigation is carried out.