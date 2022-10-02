Liverpool have been linked with a transfer move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez and Fabrizio Romano has offered his insight into the situation in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Argentina international has impressed in La Liga, and there’s no doubt he could be good enough to earn himself a big move in the near future.

Most recently, a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes linked Rodriguez as a top target for Liverpool, who have issues in midfield at the moment and who have generally made a disappointing start to the season.

While Romano says Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a midfielder in the summer of 2023, he insists he’s heard nothing concrete about Jurgen Klopp’s side targeting Rodriguez.

Responding to the Rodriguez links, Romano said: “Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is the latest midfielder being linked with Liverpool. As I’ve said before, I think we can expect a lot of speculation of this kind, but my understanding is that this story is simply more speculation.

“At the moment, I have no concrete confirmations on any talk between Liverpool and Guido Rodriguez – I think he’s very good player but they need a top, top player in the midfielder to bring in new energy and quality.

“As I wrote last week, it’s common knowledge that Liverpool want a top midfield signing in 2023, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure who they’ll bring in.”

Liverpool fans will hope the club can find a top solution in the transfer market as soon as possible, with Klopp surely needing to prioritise a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara.