Video: Haaland turns provider with brilliant assist for Foden as Man City race into 4-0 lead vs Man Utd

Manchester City have raced into a 4-0 lead against rivals Manchester United in today’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium.
In what is becoming an incredibly one-sided match between these two neighbours, Phil Foden has put away his second of the game with a neat finish after a sublime ball from Erling Haaland.
Watch below as City ripped Man Utd apart yet again, and it’s not even half time…
Phil Foden has his brace and it’s 4-0! ?
How about that pass from Erling Haaland, though! ?
Foden opened the scoring earlier in the game, before Haaland added a brace to make it three.
But Haaland is more than just a goal-scorer, and his assist for Foden here showed it.