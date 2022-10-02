Video: Haaland turns provider with brilliant assist for Foden as Man City race into 4-0 lead vs Man Utd

Manchester City have raced into a 4-0 lead against rivals Manchester United in today’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium.

In what is becoming an incredibly one-sided match between these two neighbours, Phil Foden has put away his second of the game with a neat finish after a sublime ball from Erling Haaland.

Watch below as City ripped Man Utd apart yet again, and it’s not even half time…

Foden opened the scoring earlier in the game, before Haaland added a brace to make it three.

But Haaland is more than just a goal-scorer, and his assist for Foden here showed it.

