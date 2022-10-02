‘He won’t say no’ – Phil Hay thinks Leeds main man will leave the club

Leeds United FC
Posted by

The Athletic reported Phil Hay has claimed that Leeds director Victor Orta won’t turn down other job offers.

Reports have recently emerged that Chelsea were considering bringing Orta to Stamford Bridge in a Director of Football role.

Now, The Athletic reporter Hay has claimed that the Leeds man could be on his way out if a formal offer comes in.

“I think it’s safe to say that Orta is unlikely to say no to a job that he really fancies on the basis that he should be sticking around for the head coach, but I also think that it would be a pretty big decision for him to go,” said Hay, speaking on The Phil Hay Show.

Leeds fans will be hoping Orta sticks around after the excellent recruitment to recover from losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips during the summer.

