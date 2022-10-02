Jesse Marsch slammed goalkeeper Illan Meslier in Leeds United training after he made a sloppy pass, according to midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Explaining the situation, Forshaw revealed – “He’s nice [Jesse Marsch] but can switch if he needs to. We were doing phase play in training and [goalkeeper] IIlan Meslier gave a slow pass out, a sloppy one. Jesse ordered him to do it again, which the lads weren’t expecting. Illan gave another slow one and Jesse has ripped into him. Five minutes later, the gaffer is laughing, saying ‘I still love you’. It was a different side from the manager that the lads respect,” he added.

Trubin (21)

Gabriel Slonina (18)

Mamardashvili (21)

Donnarumma (23)

Safonov (23)

Lafont (23)

Meslier (22)

Alemdar (19)

Bazunu (20)

Costa (23) Who will be the future best number 1 in the world? ? pic.twitter.com/DQWGAh1vBy — Pro Future Stars (@ProFutureStars1) September 24, 2022

Forshaw continued on Marsch; ‘As a character, he is very personable. You walk past his office, the door is literally open. There are bits of different terminology, full-backs are outside-backs and you hear him mention red zones [between the lines]. But you quickly pick up on it.

‘He’s nice but can switch if he needs to. After one game, a couple of substitutes grumbled about doing pitch runs and he’s made it clear ‘That is your f***ing job’.