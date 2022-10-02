“I’m gonna die here” – Jose Mourinho watches Roma vs Inter from the team bus and documents it on Instagram

Roma manager Jose Mourinho had to watch his team’s win over Inter Milan yesterday from the team bus due to being suspended for this Serie A game.

The Portuguese tactician documented this intriguing emotional journey on his Instagram Live section, showing himself struggling with the isolation on the coach, and at one point declaring “I’m gonna die here”.

Still, Mourinho had the last laugh as Chris Smalling scored the winner for Roma at the San Siro, giving the Special One’s side’s all three points.

Go to Mourinho’s Instagram to follow this fascinating look at the game through the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager’s eyes.

Mourinho won the Europa Conference League with Roma last season, and seems to be getting back to his best after a difficult end to his time in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old never really won over the fans at Man Utd and also didn’t end too well in his most recent job at Tottenham.

Still, Mourinho remains great entertainment, and this was great viewing, even if he’ll surely be eager to get back onto the touchline as soon as possible.

