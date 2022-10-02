Steven Gerrard’s daughter has been dating son of gangster from crime cartel for six months

Lilly Gerrard, the daughter of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, has reportedly been dating Lee Byrne since around April.

According to reports, Byrne is the son of a notorious gangster from a crime cartel, which may well be concerning to the Gerrard family.

Former England international Gerrard, now manager of Premier League side Aston Villa, is one of the finest English players of the modern era, and is making decent progress in his managerial career as well.

Still, his Instagram influencer daughter Lilly looks to be mixing with the wrong crowd as reports reveal she’s been dating Lee Byrne for the last six months.

They recently went on holiday to Ibiza together, sharing photos of their getaway on Instagram.

Gerrard was last week pictured alongside Lee’s dad Liam, 41, on a video call, despite his links with Irish businessman Daniel Kinahan, who has been linked to killings in the UK, money laundering and a multi-million pound drug smuggling racket.