Liverpool and Manchester City set to battle it out for Wolves star

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes only signed for Wolves in the summer transfer window, but after a disappointing start to the season, the Midlands club may lose some of their best players in the near future.

The Portuguese midfielder impressed during his spell in Portugal, particularly against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Now, according to the Sunday Mirror (via the Daily Express), Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Nunes.

The report claims that Nunes delayed his move to Wolves in the hope that Liverpool would try and sign him, but that failed to materialise.

Liverpool’s midfield issues have been evident so far this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move in the coming months.

If Wolves’ poor form continues, a player of Nunes’ calibre won’t want to be playing in a side battling to stay in the Premier League, and the attraction of playing in Europe with either Manchester City or Liverpool could be too much to turn down.