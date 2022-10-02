Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury for Schalke.

Van den Berg joined Schalke on loan for the season during the summer transfer window, and he’s enjoyed an impressive start to life in Germany.

After moving late in the window, Van den Berg has started four league games, and he was involved in their 3-2 defeat to Augsburg on Sunday.

However, unfortunately, according to the Schalke Twitter page, as seen in the tweet below, Van den Berg was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury.

Sepp van den Berg befindet sich mit Verdacht auf eine Knöchelverletzung auf dem Weg ins Krankenhaus. Wir drücken dir die Daumen, Sepp! ?? ?? 69' | #S04FCA 2:2 | #S04 pic.twitter.com/7VLxgJ9CDg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) October 2, 2022

The tweet, translated into English, reads: “Sepp van den Berg is on the way to the hospital with a suspected ankle injury. We keep our fingers crossed for you, Sepp!”

Liverpool and Schalke will be praying the injury isn’t too bad, but being sent to hospital during the middle of the game is never a good sign.

Van den Berg was treated on the pitch, before being stretchered off and taken straight to hospital to receive further treatment.

Van den Berg spent some time with Liverpool during pre-season in the summer, where he was assessed after his loan spell with Preston, but the club decided a loan move to the Bundesliga was right for his development.