Ex-Red shares "crazy" stat that shows how serious Liverpool's problems this season are

Liverpool FC
Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has shared a crazy stat about how often Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in front in the Premier League this season.

The Reds dropped more points yesterday as they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, with the Seagulls going ahead early on at Anfield after a first-half brace from Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool fans will surely be concerned with what they’re seeing, and it seems Enrique is also finding it bizarre to witness how much his old side are struggling.

See below as the Spaniard shared this graphic to his official Twitter page…

Liverpool were almost unstoppable for so much of last season, winning both domestic cup finals, and coming ever so close to winning the Premier League title, while they also made it to a third Champions League final under Klopp, being unlucky to lose a narrow game 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Now, however, this looks like a totally different LFC team, and Klopp needs to fix things quickly.

