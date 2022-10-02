Phil Foden eclipses Lionel Messi record with brace for Man City vs Man United

Manchester City star Phil Foden has eclipsed Lionel Messi as the youngest player to score 50 goals under Pep Guardiola.

Messi is now 35 years of age and firmly established as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, but just over a decade back, he was still a relatively young player making his way in the game under the expert guidance of Guardiola at Barcelona.

Remarkably, Foden has now overtaken Messi as the youngest player to reach a half century of goals whilst playing under Guardiola, as shown in the tweet below by Opta Joe…

Foden is no Messi (who is?), but this is some achievement, and he continues to show himself to be a world class performer for this City side.

The England international is having a terrific game against the Red Devils this afternoon, playing his part in thrashing Erik ten Hag’s side.

Foden hit a brace in the opening 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, while Erling Haaland also managed to get on the score sheet twice, before setting up Foden’s second goal.

