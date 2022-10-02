Gary Neville singles out one Man United player who was to blame for Phil Foden goal for City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville singled out Christian Eriksen for blame as he watched the replay of Phil Foden’s opening goal for Manchester City in this afternoon’s big game at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have taken an early lead through Foden, who finished well as he found himself racing onto a low ball into the penalty area.

The England international has been a world class performer for Pep Guardiola’s side for some time now, and he’s made the perfect start to today’s big game against rivals Man Utd, but ex-Red Devil Neville, commentating for Sky Sports in the video clip below, was not at all happy that Eriksen lost his man.

“You can’t say it’s not been coming,” the former United defender said. “You look at Eriksen, you can’t allow him (Foden) to make that run in there. Against Manchester City you just have to match the runners.”

Phil Foden FIRES Man City ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/KgH60TPrsT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Eriksen has impressed since his free transfer to Old Trafford this summer, but he isn’t exactly well known for his defensive capabilities.

The Denmark international could still have a key role to play in this match with the quality of his passing in midfield, but he didn’t do enough here, and Neville instantly spotted it.