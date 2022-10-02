Video: Gary Neville’s pre-Manchester Derby tweet has already aged spectacularly badly

Manchester United legend Gary Neville took a look at the team sheets before today’s game and was bizarrely confident about his old club’s chances against Manchester City.

See below for a video of Neville teasing former Man City defender Micah Richards ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium, insisting that “this lot (City) are getting done”.

Neville laughed, but seemed to genuinely be predicting a United win, insisting he was happy to count his chickens…

Team News hint ? pic.twitter.com/6njrHVnsvB — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 2, 2022

Instead, City are 4-0 up at half time, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden absolutely destroying Erik ten Hag’s side.

Neville is a great pundit, but he got this badly wrong.