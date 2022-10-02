Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly attracting transfer interest from La Liga duo Sevilla and Valencia.

The Frenchman is not currently playing regularly for Man Utd, with injuries disrupting his campaign so far despite some impressive form under Erik ten Hag in pre-season.

Martial’s struggles could now pave the way for a departure in the near future, with Todo Fichajes reporting that both Sevilla and Valencia are interested in the 26-year-old.

Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, but he didn’t do a great deal to impress in that brief stint in Spanish football.

Sevilla seem prepared to give Martial another chance, and it would be interesting to see if he could finally get his promising career back on track once he has the chance to settle somewhere else.

Martial made a great start at United when he joined as a youngster from Monaco all those years ago, but it’s fair to say that he’s not lived up to that potential he showed as a teenager.