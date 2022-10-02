(Photos) Man United summer signing has moved into Paul Pogba’s old house

Manchester United summer signing Antony has revealed he’s currently living in Paul Pogba’s old house in Manchester after his summer transfer from Ajax.

The Brazil international was a late arrival for Man Utd and one of the most exciting new faces for Erik ten Hag as he looked to rebuild this Red Devils squad, while Pogba left Old Trafford at the end of his contract to return to Juventus.

That means Pogba’s five-bedroom mansion became available, and Antony has revealed to ESPN that that’s where he’s living at the moment.

He added that he still had Pogba’s pool table with the Frenchman’s initials on it, so it may be that he’ll have to make some changes to the decor!

“I’ll need to change. It was Pogba’s house, there’s the P of his stuff on the table,” Antony said.

“Now I’m going to start changing, put Antony Santos’ AS.”

See below for some images of the house, courtesy of the Sun, which includes an indoor pool and gym…