Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly looks set to stick with the team that has performed so well in recent Premier League games as his side take on Manchester City in today’s big derby at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are expected to continue with the same back four that has produced an up-turn in results and performances, which means summer signing Lisandro Martinez lining up alongside Raphael Varane.

Harry Maguire was probably never likely to start given even if he had been fit, but his injury on international duty will undoubtedly have made Ten Hag’s decision a little easier.

The MEN add that a front three of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony is also expected, meaning no room for Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, but at the age of 37 it remains to be seen if he will have much of a role to play in Ten Hag’s new-look side.