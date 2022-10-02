Newcastle think £55m star will be their first January signing

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison in January.

The England international has been a shining star for Leicester this season despite the Foxes’ struggles overall, so it makes sense that he could now be poached by a bigger club in the middle of the season.

According to reports, Newcastle are stepping up their interest in Maddison again after twice bidding for him in the summer, and they now believe they can get a deal done for around £55million in January.

The Magpies have the money to persuade Maddison to join, and have flexed their muscles in the transfer market under their new owners.

PFI have helped Newcastle sign the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, and the arrival of Maddison would be another major statement of intent.