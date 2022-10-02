According to The INews, Newcastle United are preparing ambitious £50m move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old is one of the most coveted attackers in Europe right now after impressing with performances for Shakhtar and the national team.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Mudryk signing would be a ‘statement of intent’ by the Tyneside club who already have made some impressive signing since PIF takeover.

“It’d be a huge sign of intent if they were to get Mudryk ahead of all these other top clubs across Europe that are chasing him.

“Newcastle are now among those clubs looking at the Ukrainian but I think Shakhtar Donetsk are not very keen to lose him right now.

“So, a deal in January might be hard to do.” – said O’Rourke.