According to Football Transfers, PSV has set a £40m price tag on Leeds target Cody Gakpo.

This would be club’s record fee since PSV sold Hirving Lozano for a fee close to €40million.

Leeds have been strongly linked with 23-year-old star and even had a bid rejected late in August.

The Dutch star has started the season in brilliant form, scoring eight league goals in eight matches and he is set to become Netherlands focal point next month in Qatar.

Leeds face strong competition from Manchester United for Gakpo’s services but the Yorkshire club believe they are front runners to sign the 23-year-old.