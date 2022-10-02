Leeds want Liverpool flop as first January signing

Leeds United are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential January signing of Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent.

Kent started his career as a youngster at Liverpool, but had to leave for the Scottish Premiership to play more regularly.

Now it could be that he’ll be heading back to England, with Leeds eyeing him up as one of their top targets to come in in the winter window.

According to the Mirror, there is also interest from Aston Villa, who are managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Leeds are very much in the running as well, however, so this could be an intriguing transfer battle to watch in the months ahead.

Kent has been linked with the Whites in the past, and now may be their chance to finally get a deal done as he approaches the end of his contract at Ibrox.

