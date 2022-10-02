Video: Fan records Thomas Partey goal for Arsenal against Spurs from brilliant angle in the stands

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Thomas Partey scored a superb opening goal for Arsenal against Tottenham yesterday, and you can now see how it looked from the stands.

Watch below for a great angle of the Ghana international’s strike, which set the Gunners on their way to a 3-1 win in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium…

More Stories / Latest News
Erling Haaland’s father already hints at transfer plan for Manchester City goal machine
Two Liverpool players have spoken to world class star urging him to seal Reds transfer
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Liverpool transfer links with La Liga star

Partey had a great game in midfield for Arsenal, and this is surely one of the finest goals of his career.

Arsenal fans got a great view of it here, and will no doubt have enjoyed the day overall as they saw their team take the bragging rights in this derby, and keep their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

More Stories Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.