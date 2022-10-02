Thomas Partey scored a superb opening goal for Arsenal against Tottenham yesterday, and you can now see how it looked from the stands.

Watch below for a great angle of the Ghana international’s strike, which set the Gunners on their way to a 3-1 win in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium…

Thomas Partey’s strike from the stands yesterday. ? pic.twitter.com/nV7UHTue1H — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) October 2, 2022

Partey had a great game in midfield for Arsenal, and this is surely one of the finest goals of his career.

Arsenal fans got a great view of it here, and will no doubt have enjoyed the day overall as they saw their team take the bragging rights in this derby, and keep their lead at the top of the Premier League table.