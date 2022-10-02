Video: Anthony Martial grabs Manchester United a consolation with an inch-perfect penalty

Anthony Martial secured a consolation goal for Manchester United with an inch-perfect penalty.

The goal mattered very little to the eventual result, with Manchester City scoring six goals throughout the game.

Martial won the penalty, then expertly dispatched past Ederson into the top corner.

Pictures below from BEIN and Canal + Sport.

The game ended 6-3, with Manchester United at least improving their performance in the second half, but that won’t mean too much for United fans after their overall performance.

