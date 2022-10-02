Antony hit a long-range stunner to give Manchester United a lifeline against Manchester City.
Manchester City were 4-0 up against Manchester United by half-time, with the game all but dead and buried.
Manchester United started the second half a lot better than they did the first, and Antony took matters into his own hands by unleashing a wonder strike from distance to pull one back.
"So you're saying there's a chance…" ?
Antony pulls one back for Man United with ????????? strike! ??? pic.twitter.com/OuCNpkIi4Z
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022
The goal was always likely to be just a consolation, but it’s a positive that Manchester United started the second half well.