Antony hit a long-range stunner to give Manchester United a lifeline against Manchester City. 

Manchester City were 4-0 up against Manchester United by half-time, with the game all but dead and buried.

Manchester United started the second half a lot better than they did the first, and Antony took matters into his own hands by unleashing a wonder strike from distance to pull one back.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Premier Eleven, and BEIN.

The goal was always likely to be just a consolation, but it’s a positive that Manchester United started the second half well.

