Antony hit a long-range stunner to give Manchester United a lifeline against Manchester City.

Manchester City were 4-0 up against Manchester United by half-time, with the game all but dead and buried.

Manchester United started the second half a lot better than they did the first, and Antony took matters into his own hands by unleashing a wonder strike from distance to pull one back.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Premier Eleven, and BEIN.

"So you're saying there's a chance…" ? Antony pulls one back for Man United with ????????? strike! ??? pic.twitter.com/OuCNpkIi4Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Manchester City 4×1 Manchester United Antony ?pic.twitter.com/xOF5xEzOKU — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 2, 2022

The goal was always likely to be just a consolation, but it’s a positive that Manchester United started the second half well.