Erling Haaland hit two goals in quick succession to give Manchester City a three-goal lead against Manchester United.

Combining Kevin De Bruyne with Haaland was always going to be a recipe for success for Manchester City, and the evidence is clear after less than ten Premier League games.

Once again, the two linked up to provide Manchester City with not one, but two goals before half-time against their rivals.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and Bein.

Another goal for Erling Haaland! ?? pic.twitter.com/ThC0720bsD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

??????? ????? ?? ?-?! ?? "There is no stopping him!" ? pic.twitter.com/KglxEiW6Mw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Manchester City 2×0 Manchester United Erling Haaland ?pic.twitter.com/TWuU7kKFJG — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 2, 2022

Manchester City 3×0 Manchester United Erling Haaland ?pic.twitter.com/x9AkRKv2OH — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 2, 2022

Manchester United fans may have had some hope heading into the game after picking up some decent form, but that wouldn’t have lasted very long.