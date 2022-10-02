Video: Erling Haaland hits quickfire double to give Manchester City a three-goal lead

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland hit two goals in quick succession to give Manchester City a three-goal lead against Manchester United.

Combining Kevin De Bruyne with Haaland was always going to be a recipe for success for Manchester City, and the evidence is clear after less than ten Premier League games.

Once again, the two linked up to provide Manchester City with not one, but two goals before half-time against their rivals.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and Bein.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Two European giants eyeing potential transfer of Manchester United ace
Gary Neville singles out one Man United player who was to blame for Phil Foden goal for City
Video: Phil Foden gives Manchester City the lead against United with a clever finish

Manchester United fans may have had some hope heading into the game after picking up some decent form, but that wouldn’t have lasted very long.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.