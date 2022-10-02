Video: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City once again securing his 3rd hat trick in as many home games

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City once again securing his 3rd hat trick in as many home games.

Haaland hit two first-half strikes against Manchester United, helping Manchester City go into half-time with a four goal lead.

In the second-half, Haaland pounced in the box to turn Sergio Gomez’s low cross beyond David De Gea.

Pictures below from BEIN and Eleven Sports.

ERLING HAALAND HAS A HATTRICK AND AN ASSIST!!!!pic.twitter.com/10SGrkdcsH — Football Report ?????? #BerhalterOut (@FootballReprt) October 2, 2022

There wouldn’t have been many, but those who doubted Haaland to adapt to the Premier League may be a little quiet now.