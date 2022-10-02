Video: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City once again securing his 3rd hat trick in as many home games

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City once again securing his 3rd hat trick in as many home games.

Haaland hit two first-half strikes against Manchester United, helping Manchester City go into half-time with a four goal lead.

In the second-half, Haaland pounced in the box to turn Sergio Gomez’s low cross beyond David De Gea.

Pictures below from BEIN and Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Antony hits long-range stunner to give Manchester United a lifeline
Phil Foden eclipses Lionel Messi record with brace for Man City vs Man United
Brentford mock Manchester United with hilarious tweet

There wouldn’t have been many, but those who doubted Haaland to adapt to the Premier League may be a little quiet now.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.