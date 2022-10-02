Video: Gary Neville fumes as Sky Sports team and Pep Guardiola hit by sprinkler

Gary Neville was left fuming after a sprinkler at the Etihad Stadium hit him and his time whilst interviewing Pep Guardiola.

Placing your presenting area so close to the pitch is always risky with clubs looking to water the pitch before the game.

Neville and his team paid the price for just that, with a sprinkler soaking the former Manchester United man, and he certainly wasn’t happy about it, as seen below.

?????? ?? ??? ?????????? ?@GNev2 was straight out of there ? pic.twitter.com/LR02jTC6Vv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Luckily for most of them, they appear to have got out of the way, but when Neville turns around to express his frustration it’s clear to see he wasn’t so lucky.