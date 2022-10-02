Micah Richards and Roy Keane had a heated debate over Cristiano Ronaldo and his effect on Manchester United.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute during Manchester United’s heavy defeat to Manchester City. Erik ten Hag chose not to bring on the Portuguese attacker despite his side losing the game in the second half.

Richards and Keane had a heated debate on Ronaldo, with the two former players heavily disagreeing with each other, as seen in the video below.

Keane: ??'Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench' Micah: ??"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?" ? Keane: ??"????? ???? ?? ??!" These two are pure entertainment together ?? pic.twitter.com/8Y6eeo1MuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Both pundits made good points, but ultimately, Ten Hag is the manager of Manchester United for a reason.