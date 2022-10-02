Video: Phil Foden gives Manchester City the lead against United with a clever finish

Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead against Manchester United with a clever finish early on.

Manchester United were in excellent form leading up to the Manchester derby. Victories against Liverpool and Arsenal would have gave the players plenty of confidence, but Foden’s early goal meant Manchester United got off to a terrible start against their rivals.

Foden latched onto the end of a cut back from Bernardo Silva, expertly finishing past David De Gea.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein, and NBC Sports.

Phil Foden FIRES Man City ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/KgH60TPrsT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Slick from Phil Foden! ? Manchester City have the early lead! ? ? via @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/h4qjwW1wjp — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 2, 2022

It wasn’t the ideal start for Manchester United, as conceding so early to a team like Manchester City completely eradicates the game plan.