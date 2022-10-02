Phil Foden secure his hat trick for Manchester City, scoring their sixth of the game against rivals Manchester United.

Erling Haaland also scored a hat trick for Manchester City, piling the misery on their bitter rivals.

Haaland turned provider for this one, securing his second assist of the game, as Foden expertly dispatched past David De Gea.

O 3° gol do Foden no jogo. Hat-trick no derby de Manchester. APENAS. ?pic.twitter.com/jjLgmQQ2ZN — Phil Foden?? Brasil ?? (@PhilFodenBrasil) October 2, 2022

England fans will be hoping Foden can continue this sort of form for his country at the World Cup.