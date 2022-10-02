Video: Roy Keane slams Manchester United’s lack of respect towards Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming they haven’t respected the Portuguese attacker.

Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, and Erik ten Hag has chosen to mostly use him as a substitute in the Premier League this season.

Now, former Manchester United player Keane has slammed the club for their treatment of Ronaldo, stating that they should have granted him his wish and allowed him to leave during the summer, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United to face hefty competition to sign striker
Liverpool looking to sign 20-year-old Ghanaian attacker
Erik ten Hag gives interesting reason as to why he didn’t bring on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag chose to leave Ronaldo on the bench against Manchester City, and he certainly didn’t look best pleased.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.