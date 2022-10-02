Video: Roy Keane slams Manchester United’s lack of respect towards Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming they haven’t respected the Portuguese attacker.

Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, and Erik ten Hag has chosen to mostly use him as a substitute in the Premier League this season.

Now, former Manchester United player Keane has slammed the club for their treatment of Ronaldo, stating that they should have granted him his wish and allowed him to leave during the summer, as seen in the video below.

Roy Keane believes Man United should have let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in the summer.

Ten Hag chose to leave Ronaldo on the bench against Manchester City, and he certainly didn’t look best pleased.