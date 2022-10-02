Video: Roy Keane slams Manchester United’s performance – “they really should be embarrassed”

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United’s performance against Manchester City.

Manchester United went into half-time four goals down to their rivals. There’s no doubt Manchester City are ahead of Manchester United at the moment and have been for some time, but in a Manchester derby it’s unacceptable for a club that size.

Former player Keane was naturally gutted at the result, and he didn’t hold back in his post-match assessment.

“They really should be embarrassed,” said Keane, and it’s difficult to disagree with him.

Manchester City are one of the best sides ever to have played the game, but conceding so many goals in a derby game is incredibly disappointing.

