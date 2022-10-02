Darren Ambrose says West Ham boss David Moyes is picking up the wrong team.

The Talksport pundit said Moyes needs to play two strikers upfront and that Michail Antonio needs help.

Talking about Moyes, Ambrose said; “He’ll be fine. I think he is a victim of his own success. He needs to rebuild again,”

“I think he’s just picking the wrong team. He needs to play two upfront. I think Antonio needs help.”

"Moyes is a victim of his own success!" "David Moyes needs to rebuild again! I think he's just picking the wrong team." "Antonio needs help. Play 2 upfront!"

West Ham got back to the winning ways yesterday as they beat Wolves thanks to Scamacca and Bowen goals. It remains to be seen whether Moyes will switch to playing two upfront in the coming weeks but starting both Antonio and Scamacca is an intriguing prospect.