Wolves sack Bruno Lage after a disappointing start to the season

Wolves have sacked Bruno Lage after a disappointing start to the season.

Wolves currently sit in the relegation zone of the Premier League and after a disappointing result against West Ham, manager Lage could be on his way out.

Now, Wolves have officially announced that Lage has been sacked, as seen in the tweet below.

Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future. — Wolves (@Wolves) October 2, 2022

Wolves enjoyed successful periods last season, but this season has been disappointing so far, so it’s not a surprise to see him let go.