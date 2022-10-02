Wolves sack Bruno Lage after a disappointing start to the season

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves have sacked Bruno Lage after a disappointing start to the season.

Wolves currently sit in the relegation zone of the Premier League and after a disappointing result against West Ham, manager Lage could be on his way out.

Now, Wolves have officially announced that Lage has been sacked, as seen in the tweet below.

Wolves enjoyed successful periods last season, but this season has been disappointing so far, so it’s not a surprise to see him let go.

