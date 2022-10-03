€60m star accepts Chelsea contract offer as Blues prepare to trigger release clause for transfer

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku for next summer, with the France international accepting their contract offer.

The Blues have also committed to paying Nkunku’s €60million release clause at Leipzig, which comes into affect in 2023, according to The Athletic.

Nkunku has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, and looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment due to long-running issues up front.

Romelu Lukaku flopped in that position for Chelsea last season, and returned to Inter Milan on loan for this season, while Timo Werner’s struggles saw him sold this summer.

Christopher Nkunku in action for RB Leipzig
Nkunku scored 35 goals last season and looks like he’ll surely be an upgrade on what Chelsea currently have up front, even if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks a decent short-term option in that position.

If Chelsea can indeed sign a talent like Nkunku for just €60m, it should be superb business, with The Athletic noting that other top clubs have also been interested in the 24-year-old.

