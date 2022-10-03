Talks this week: Chelsea to hold second-round meetings with sporting director candidates

Chelsea are reportedly set to hold a second round of talks with several candidates to become the club’s new sporting director this week.

According to The Athletic, this is following the Blues’ struggles to hire previous candidates Christoph Freund, who ended up staying at Red Bull Salzburg, and former Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards.

Todd Boehly has been busy since buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, funding a major summer spending spree on new players like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Wesley Fofana, whilst also recently changing the manager, with Graham Potter coming in to replace Thomas Tuchel.

A new sporting director now makes sense as a top priority for the Chelsea board, but it remains to be seen who could end up coming in.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly
It’s gone a bit more quiet in terms of names being concretely linked with the vacant role at Stamford Bridge, but we may hear a bit more about it later this week after this next round of meetings.

Even more excitingly, The Athletic add that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Christopher Nkunku for a transfer next summer, and that they look ready to pay his release clause at RB Leipzig.

