£150k-a-week Chelsea star could now be tempted by Newcastle

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is being tipped as possibly being tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been one of a number of clubs linked with the USA international in recent times, along with AC Milan, and even Manchester United towards the end of the summer.

The latest from journalist Ben Jacobs is that Pulisic could make a decision closer to the World Cup, with Newcastle tipped as being in the frame.

“I think if Newcastle made the right offer, that could be very tempting to Pulisic. But he’s one of the players that the World Cup is really going to influence now because he’s stuck at Chelsea until the World Cup,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

“If he then doesn’t have the best World Cup, he might feel shunned down the pecking order even further at Chelsea and then think, ‘okay, it’s better I just leave’. But if he has a great World Cup, then I think Chelsea wouldn’t want to get rid of him in January and will be more bullish about the situation.

“He’s playing under a new manager in Graham Potter who can galvanise him too. So that whole culture in the dressing room, from Pulisic’s point of view, has changed.”

