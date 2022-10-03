Former Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain announces his intention to retire at the end of the season

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he intends to retire from football at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The 34-year-old announced his decision at an Inter Miami press conference on Monday alongside coach Phil Neville as he plans to put an end to an incredible career that saw the striker play with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, the Inter Miami star got tearful at the press conference as he thanked his family, who were in attendance, while his current teammates watched on.

The Miami club plays next on Wednesday, against Orlando City, and have two games remaining this season to clinch a playoff place and potentially extend Higuain’s farewell – Inter Miami are seventh in the Eastern Conference which is the final playoff spot.

A tearful Higuain announces his retirement

Higuain played for seven clubs throughout his career with his longest stint coming at Real Madrid, where he won a total of six trophies, which includes three La Ligas.

The striker played 264 times for the La Liga giants scoring an impressive 121 goals during his time in Spain.

The Argentina star also spent a lot of his career in Italy with Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan – winning every trophy on offer in the country.

Higuain’s time in England was short, spending just one season with Chelsea, where he picked up a Europa League medal. The striker played only 18 times with the London club, scoring five goals.

All these clubs will have fond memories of Higuain, as the game now loses one of its legendary figures.

