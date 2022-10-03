Chelsea among clubs showing transfer interest in 21-year-old Arsenal star

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to have been casting an admiring glance at Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners could do with tying some of their top young talent down to new contracts after a superb start to the season, with the Daily Mail noting that exciting young Brazilian Martinelli is attracting interest from the Blues.

Martinelli has long looked a big prospect for the future since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium a few years ago, and he’s become an increasingly important member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team in the last year or so.

One imagines Chelsea would do well to poach their rivals for the 21-year-old, who could be just what Graham Potter needs right now in his front three.

Chelsea have struggled for goals in recent times, and Martinelli would surely be an upgrade on struggling performers like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal will no doubt be desperate to avoid losing Martinelli to a rival, so would do well to get him to commit to a new, more long-term deal soon, with his current contract due to expire in 2024.