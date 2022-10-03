“He’s in people’s heads”- Carragher speaks about Haaland’s impact on the Premier League

Erling Haaland is a name on the minds of everyone in the football world presently as the striker continues to run through opponents in the Premier League.

Manchester United were the latest victims of this serial goalscorer, scoring a hat-trick for the third consecutive home match in a row and becoming the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League.

The Norwegian is now on 14 goals and sitting comfortably at the top of the goalscoring chart.

Pundits, fans and journalists’ minds are running wild with the imagination of how much the Manchester City star will end up on and it is likely to be a lot, as Jamie Carragher believes that Haaland is already in defender’s heads before they even step onto the pitch.

What has Jamie Carragher said about Erling Haaland?

“It’s not just his numbers, it is the impact he is having on defenders mentally,” the Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football about Haaland’s impact on the Premier League.

“I think players and defenders up and down the country will be going into the training grounds today or tomorrow morning and they will be talking about Erling Haaland.

“How do you stop him?

“When Henry first came on the scene or Cristiano Ronaldo, you would be going to players and you would be talking in training saying ‘wow! did you see that? Did you see that goal? How are you going to stop him?’

“I think mentally already after eight games, he’s in people’s heads.”