Howe planning to replace ‘really good’ January signing at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reportedly wants to replace striker Chris Wood for next season after only signing the 30-year-old in January.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that Howe is expected to replace the New Zealand international with a younger forward next year as the Magpies boss already has two senior forwards in Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

The former has also signed a new contract with the Tyneside club, states the report, which does not bode well for Wood.

Wood arrived on Tyneside from Burnley in January for £25m and has struggled to make an impact at St. James’ Park so far, scoring just three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle signed 18-year-old Garang Kuol this week and the forward is expected to join up with the Premier League club in January.

Whether the Australian international is the younger forward Howe is looking for is unknown or whether his development will be a bit slower and the Magpies will bring in someone else.

Gary Neville labelled Wood as a ‘really good’ signing for Newcastle when he first arrived but unfortunately, it has not worked out as expected for both parties.