Howe planning to replace ‘really good’ January signing at Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reportedly wants to replace striker Chris Wood for next season after only signing the 30-year-old in January. 

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that Howe is expected to replace the New Zealand international with a younger forward next year as the Magpies boss already has two senior forwards in Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

The former has also signed a new contract with the Tyneside club, states the report, which does not bode well for Wood.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s in people’s heads”- Carragher speaks about Haaland’s impact on the Premier League
Former Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain announces his intention to retire at the end of the season
West Ham forward has no future under David Moyes after latest omission

Wood arrived on Tyneside from Burnley in January for £25m and has struggled to make an impact at St. James’ Park so far, scoring just three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle signed 18-year-old Garang Kuol this week and the forward is expected to join up with the Premier League club in January.

Whether the Australian international is the younger forward Howe is looking for is unknown or whether his development will be a bit slower and the Magpies will bring in someone else.

Gary Neville labelled Wood as a ‘really good’ signing for Newcastle when he first arrived but unfortunately, it has not worked out as expected for both parties.

More Stories Chris Wood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.